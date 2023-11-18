Edison Inv. Res Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

WPM stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $829,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

