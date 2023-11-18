ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Raymond James

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.78.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$586.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 750,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,475. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.