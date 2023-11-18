EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $186.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $188.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

