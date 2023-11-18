Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$16.06 million during the quarter.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
