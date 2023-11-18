DoorDash’s (DASH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut DoorDash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.18.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.46. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $95.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $297,123.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $8,608,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $297,123.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,865 shares of company stock valued at $71,422,548 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Featured Stories

