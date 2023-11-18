Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $43,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $372.07 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,038. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.