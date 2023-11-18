Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 43,252 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,174 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 81,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 21.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA TNA opened at $28.31 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.