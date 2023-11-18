Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,575 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 755.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,740,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

