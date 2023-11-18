Diane Adams Sells 10,400 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $7,259.95.
- On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $6,198.45.
- On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00.
- On Monday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76.
NYSE CXM opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 497.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
