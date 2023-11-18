Diane Adams Sells 10,400 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) insider Diane Adams sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Diane Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Wednesday, November 1st, Diane Adams sold 535 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $7,259.95.

On Monday, October 30th, Diane Adams sold 465 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $6,198.45.

On Friday, October 13th, Diane Adams sold 151,235 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $2,056,796.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 497.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXM

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.