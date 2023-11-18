Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $24,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

