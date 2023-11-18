Desjardins Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

