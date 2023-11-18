Desjardins Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$35.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAE. National Bankshares cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.15.

Shares of CAE opened at C$28.84 on Wednesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$25.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

