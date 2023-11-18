Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (TSE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (TSE:HEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for H2O Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

H2O Innovation (TSE:HEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$64.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.18 million. H2O Innovation had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.

Pi Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

HEO stock opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$377.14 million, a P/E ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.49. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$4.23.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

