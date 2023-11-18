Desjardins Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$110.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$116.33.

PBH opened at C$92.34 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$79.00 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$94.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

