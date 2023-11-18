Delcath Systems, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.17) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Delcath Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($3.17) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 2,079.17% and a negative return on equity of 2,571.64%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura acquired 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura acquired 14,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Sylvester acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4,488.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 686,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 307,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,855,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 676,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

