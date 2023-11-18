Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $735.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $604.43.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $620.46 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $360.00 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after buying an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.