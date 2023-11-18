Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after acquiring an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $620.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.16. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $360.00 and a one year high of $638.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.