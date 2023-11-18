DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DaVita were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DaVita by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DaVita by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 159,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 147,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Up 1.5 %

DVA stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

