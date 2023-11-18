DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $107.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.67.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. DaVita has a one year low of $69.45 and a one year high of $116.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

