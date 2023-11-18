David Lis Sells 21,400 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.66), for a total value of £115,988 ($142,438.90).
Melrose Industries Price Performance
MRO stock opened at GBX 522 ($6.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 482.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492.79. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350.65 ($4.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 554.20 ($6.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35.
Melrose Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
