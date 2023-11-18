Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Crown were worth $37,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crown by 91.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

