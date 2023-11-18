Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,928 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $103.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

