Critical Survey: Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81% Vizsla Silver N/A -7.18% -7.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vox Royalty and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vox Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 192.88%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and Vizsla Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million 11.53 $330,000.00 N/A N/A Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.04) -25.75

Vox Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Vizsla Silver.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Vizsla Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

