Critical Survey: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) versus GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AxoGen and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

AxoGen presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.10%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than GigCapital5.

This table compares AxoGen and GigCapital5’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $152.25 million 1.66 -$28.95 million ($0.56) -10.50 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

GigCapital5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -15.26% -23.44% -11.96% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AxoGen beats GigCapital5 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its products also comprise Axoguard Nerve Cap, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to protect a peripheral nerve end, as well as separates the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and AxoTouch two-point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals, plastic reconstructive surgeons, orthopedic and plastic hand surgeons, and various oral and maxillofacial surgeons. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

