Critical Review: Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) versus AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) and AMETEK (NYSE:AME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spectaire and AMETEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectaire N/A N/A -34.60% AMETEK 19.68% 18.19% 11.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectaire and AMETEK’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectaire N/A N/A -$1.76 million N/A N/A AMETEK $6.15 billion 5.84 $1.16 billion $5.52 28.21

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Spectaire.

24.1% of Spectaire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of AMETEK shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of Spectaire shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AMETEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectaire and AMETEK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectaire 0 1 0 0 2.00 AMETEK 0 2 6 0 2.75

Spectaire presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. AMETEK has a consensus price target of $173.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Spectaire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spectaire is more favorable than AMETEK.

Volatility and Risk

Spectaire has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMETEK has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMETEK beats Spectaire on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectaire

Spectaire Holdings Inc. operates as an industrial technology company. Its industrial technology allows its customers to measure, manage, and reduce carbon dioxide equivalent and other greenhouse gas emissions. Its core offering, AireCore, is an integrated hardware, software, and data platform. The company is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and educational communication solutions. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

