Critical Review: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Penumbra and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 10 0 2.83 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $317.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.26%. Given Penumbra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 4.08% 5.54% 4.10% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -123.99% -97.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Penumbra and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.2% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Penumbra has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $995.06 million 8.77 -$2.00 million $1.03 219.59 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 16.10 -$9.30 million ($9.63) -0.34

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penumbra beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

