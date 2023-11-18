Critical Comparison: BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) versus Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI)

Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliance Global Group and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance Global Group $17.99 million N/A N/A N/A N/A BRP Group $980.72 million 2.23 -$41.77 million ($1.77) -10.60

Reliance Global Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

49.7% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reliance Global Group and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance Global Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 BRP Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Reliance Global Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.83%. BRP Group has a consensus price target of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 51.31%. Given Reliance Global Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reliance Global Group is more favorable than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Reliance Global Group and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance Global Group N/A N/A N/A BRP Group -8.83% 6.50% 2.09%

Summary

BRP Group beats Reliance Global Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc. and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc. in October 2018. Reliance Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement; and operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

