Critical Analysis: Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) versus Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kansas City Life Insurance and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out -47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Brighthouse Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $476.64 million 0.59 -$16.22 million ($1.19) -24.58 Brighthouse Financial $4.05 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brighthouse Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -2.33% -2.27% -0.23% Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

