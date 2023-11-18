Critical Analysis: AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) & Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aeroports de Paris and AerSale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeroports de Paris 2 0 1 0 1.67 AerSale 0 1 1 0 2.50

AerSale has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.33%. Given AerSale’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AerSale is more favorable than Aeroports de Paris.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A $3.66 30.64 AerSale $408.54 million 1.75 $43.86 million $0.09 155.11

This table compares Aeroports de Paris and AerSale’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than Aeroports de Paris. Aeroports de Paris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AerSale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aeroports de Paris and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeroports de Paris N/A N/A N/A AerSale 1.90% 0.63% 0.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Aeroports de Paris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of AerSale shares are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of AerSale shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AerSale beats Aeroports de Paris on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services. The Retail and Services segment engages in the retail activities, including bars, restaurants, banks, car rentals, and retails shops, as well as leases space for terminals, advertising, restaurant, and car park services. This segment is also involved in the production and supply of heat, drinking water, and access to the chilled distribution networks. The Real Estate segment engages in the construction, commercialization, and lease management of office buildings, logistic buildings, and freight terminals; and provides property leasing services for airport terminals, as well as rents serviced land. The International and Airport Developments segment designs and operates airport activities. The Other Activities segment offers telecom and cybersecurity services. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment also provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

