CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Gap Up to $56.23

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $58.06. CRISPR Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 652,842 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 14.6 %
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
