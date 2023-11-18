Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 250.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 244.43 ($3.00).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRST shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
