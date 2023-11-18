Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,490,000 after buying an additional 208,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

