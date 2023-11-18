Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $92.91, but opened at $95.80. Copa shares last traded at $97.74, with a volume of 59,454 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

