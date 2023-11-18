ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.56) price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 300 ($3.68) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.66).
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
