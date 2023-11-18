Contrasting MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for MediaCo and iHeartMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaCo 0 0 0 0 N/A iHeartMedia 3 3 1 0 1.71

iHeartMedia has a consensus price target of $4.07, indicating a potential upside of 61.38%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than MediaCo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

65.4% of MediaCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of MediaCo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MediaCo and iHeartMedia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaCo $37.37 million 0.37 -$46.73 million ($1.81) -0.30 iHeartMedia $3.91 billion 0.09 -$264.66 million ($6.95) -0.36

MediaCo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MediaCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MediaCo has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaCo and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaCo N/A N/A N/A iHeartMedia -27.19% -1,197.12% -13.71%

Summary

MediaCo beats iHeartMedia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company also offers digital advertising and event, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services. MediaCo Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides RCS, a cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

