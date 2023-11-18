Contrasting Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Elutia and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elutia -80.17% N/A -55.09% BioCardia -2,197.72% -645.14% -185.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Elutia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Elutia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elutia $50.80 million 0.51 -$32.90 million ($2.09) -0.77 BioCardia $1.35 million 11.55 -$11.91 million ($0.62) -1.16

This table compares Elutia and BioCardia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BioCardia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elutia. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elutia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Elutia has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elutia and BioCardia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elutia 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Elutia presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 454.86%. Given BioCardia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Elutia.

Summary

Elutia beats BioCardia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc., a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site. In addition, it offers SimpliDerm Acellular Dermal Matrix used primarily in breast reconstruction following mastectomy. The company was formerly known as Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to Elutia Inc. in September 2023. Elutia Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

