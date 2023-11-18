Comparing DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

DENSO has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DENSO pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Foxtons Group pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DENSO pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $47.38 billion 1.06 $2.33 billion $0.85 19.64 Foxtons Group $173.56 million 1.13 $11.29 million N/A N/A

This table compares DENSO and Foxtons Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DENSO and Foxtons Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 0 0 0 N/A Foxtons Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 5.21% 7.54% 4.65% Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DENSO beats Foxtons Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

