Comparing Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barratt Developments and D.R. Horton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 18.49 D.R. Horton $35.46 billion 1.22 $4.75 billion $13.84 9.25

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. D.R. Horton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of D.R. Horton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Barratt Developments and D.R. Horton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A D.R. Horton 1 6 13 0 2.60

D.R. Horton has a consensus price target of $135.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.96%. Given D.R. Horton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Profitability

This table compares Barratt Developments and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A D.R. Horton 13.38% 21.85% 15.02%

Dividends

Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. D.R. Horton pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. D.R. Horton pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. D.R. Horton has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. D.R. Horton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Barratt Developments on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements; and owns and operates energy related assets. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.