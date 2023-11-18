Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.78, but opened at $2.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 117,873 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.