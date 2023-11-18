Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 7,727 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,373,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $8,731,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein purchased 36,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,108.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $935,990 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $31.06 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

