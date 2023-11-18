Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,268 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $127.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.27.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

