Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,182 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.63.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

