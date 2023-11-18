Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,212,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 64,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $14.25 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

