Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $150.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

