Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

