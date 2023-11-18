Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,783 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

