Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 850 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR opened at $128.28 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

