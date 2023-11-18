Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 3,937 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 768,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.41. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

