Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,918 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

