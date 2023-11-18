Citigroup Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $19.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

